 'Video Bandh Kardo Aap': Rinku Singh's Stern Reaction To Fan Asking Suryakumar Yadav 'Pakistan Kyun Nahin Aa Rahe Aap'
Both Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh are currently in South Africa for the T20I series.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Image: X

The ICC Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan next year but India has refused to travel to their neighbouring country due to political tension. Amid all these talks, Suryakumar Yadav was recently confronted by a Pakistani fan in South Africa who asked 'Ek baat bataao, Pakistan kyun nahin aa rahe aap?' (Please tell us one thing, why are you not coming to Pakistan?).

Listening to the question, the Indian batting stalwart smiled and replied “Arey bhaiya! Humare haath me thodi hai (Hey borther, it’s not in our hands),”

Rinku Singh who was presented with Team India's T20I skipper asked the fan to stop filming them while they were enjoying their time outside the field. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Rinku Singh's struggle with form

The 27-year-old left-handed batsman has failed to score runs following the completion of Indian Premier League 2024. Having failed to get enough matches with KKR, Rinku did not find a place in India's 15-man squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 which the Men In Blue won.

Recently, Rinku got the opportunity to score runs during the two T20I matches against Bangladesh at home. However he could only register scores of 53 and 8*.

Things have been pretty tough for Rinku in the South Africa series a swell. In his first two outings he scored 11 and 9 runs and was dismissed after scoring 8 runs off 13 balls in the 18th over. Overall, in his last 7 T20I innings, Rinku Singh has scored just 91 runs at a poor average of 15.16 and a strike rate of 128.16.

