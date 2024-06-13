Video: Ball Gets Stuck In Tanzid Hasan's Helmet Grill As He Misses Pull Shot In BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Ball gets stuck in Tanzid Hasan's Helmet Grill. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A hilarious incident occurred during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and the Netherlands in Kingstown. The first innings of the match saw a short-pitched delivery from Vivian Kingma saw the ball get stuck in Tanzid Hasan's helmet grill. The start of the match on Thursday was delayed due to showers.

The incident occurred in the 3rd over of the innings as Hasan looked for the pull and missed it, but the ball got struck in the helmet's grill. As per protocols, the right-handed batter had to undergo concussion test, which he passed successfully to continue batting.

Netherlands opt to bowl first against Bangladesh as both sides in must-win territory:

Meanwhile, the toss fell in favour of Dutch captain Scott Edwards, who elected to bowl first. The Men in Orange made one change for the all-important clash, bringing in Aryan Dutt in place of Teja Nidamanuru due to the latter's poor form. The Tigers went in with an unchanged XI.

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Netherlands XI: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.

At the end of 20 overs, Bangladesh finished with 159-5 as Shakib Al Hasan finished with an unbeaten 64, with Tanzid Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad also making important contributions. Paul van Meekeren and Aryan Dutt took 2 wickets apiece, while Tim Pringle picked up 1.