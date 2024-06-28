Video: Babar Azam Plays MJ's Beat It While Driving His Audi E-Tron; But Is It A Reply To His Critics?

Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam has returned to practice in Lahore following the Men in Green's early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan had a disappointing campaign in the showpiece as they were knocked out in the group stage owing to their loses against the USA and India.

With USA securing Super 8 berth after their final group stage fixture against Ireland was washed out due to rain, the Men in Green's drought to win the T20 World Cup triumph continued. Following their exit from the tournament, only a few Pakistan players returned home with a cold reception. Babar Azam and other players found the courage to return to Pakistan.

Just a few days after returning to Pakistan, Babar Azam got back to his work at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. In a video that went viral on social media, Pakistan skipper can be seen driving his Audi E-Tron with MJ's 'Beat It' music on and entering the academy.

Babar Azam entering the National Cricket Academy in Lahore a day before the World Cup final



Apart from Pakistan's disappointing campaign, Babar Azam has been criticized not just for his captaincy but also for his performances and strike rate in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Babar Azam had a torrid outing as he could score only 122 runs at an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of 101.66 in four matches. His best performance came against the USA, where he scored 44 off 43 balls at a strike rate of 102.32.