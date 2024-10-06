Video: Babar Azam Plays With Bat Cover To Help Mohammad Rizwan Brush Up His Keeping Skills Ahead Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Trolled By Fans

Babar Azam. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam was seen practising with the help of a bat cover, trying to make it a bat to seemingly help Mohammad Rizwan brush up his keeping skills. The video surfaced ahead of Pakistan's opening Test against England, beginning on October 7 (Monday) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

In the video surfaced on social media, the throw down specialist was bowling to Babar, who was batting with a solitary stump behind him. With a couple of balls kicking up, Rizwan did well behind the stumps to collect them cleanly.

Shaheen Shah Afridi returns to Pakistan's playing XI for first Test against England:

Meanwhile, Pakistan have named their playing XI for the first Test against England as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Aamer Jamal have returned to the eleven. Afridi, along with Naseem Shah is expected to take the new ball. The left-arm speedster struggled in the opening Test of the two-game series against Bangladesh, managing only two wickets and was left out for the second.

Jamal, meanwhile, hasn't played a Test since the one in Sydney earlier this year against Australia. However, the right-arm seamer had a sensational outing in all three Tests, bagging 18 wickets and top-scoring for Pakistan in the first innings final match.

Pakistan playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Aamir Jamal, and Abrar Ahmed.

England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse (Debut), Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir.