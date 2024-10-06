 Video: Babar Azam Plays With Bat Cover To Help Mohammad Rizwan Brush Up His Keeping Skills Ahead Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Trolled By Fans
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Babar Azam Plays With Bat Cover To Help Mohammad Rizwan Brush Up His Keeping Skills Ahead Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Trolled By Fans

Video: Babar Azam Plays With Bat Cover To Help Mohammad Rizwan Brush Up His Keeping Skills Ahead Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Trolled By Fans

England and Pakistan will lock horns in the first Test in Multan, beginning on October 7.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam was seen practising with the help of a bat cover, trying to make it a bat to seemingly help Mohammad Rizwan brush up his keeping skills. The video surfaced ahead of Pakistan's opening Test against England, beginning on October 7 (Monday) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Read Also
'Congratulations On Meme-Worthy Career': Babar Azam Roasted By Fans After Resigning As Pakistan...
article-image

In the video surfaced on social media, the throw down specialist was bowling to Babar, who was batting with a solitary stump behind him. With a couple of balls kicking up, Rizwan did well behind the stumps to collect them cleanly.

Meanwhile, here's the video of the same:

Here's how fans have reacted to the same:

FPJ Shorts
GATE 2025 Application Window Closes Tomorrow: Submit Forms By October 7
GATE 2025 Application Window Closes Tomorrow: Submit Forms By October 7
Rohit Shetty Teases Fans With Ajay Devgn's Fierce Look In Singham Again (VIDEO)
Rohit Shetty Teases Fans With Ajay Devgn's Fierce Look In Singham Again (VIDEO)
Mumbai: CII To Launch New Centre For Skills, Employment And Sustainability At Kandivali Today
Mumbai: CII To Launch New Centre For Skills, Employment And Sustainability At Kandivali Today
‘Will End Up Being Stuck In That Age Bracket’: Gaurav Sharma On Quitting Anupamaa & Not Playing Father Of 21 Year Old Onscreen
‘Will End Up Being Stuck In That Age Bracket’: Gaurav Sharma On Quitting Anupamaa & Not Playing Father Of 21 Year Old Onscreen

Shaheen Shah Afridi returns to Pakistan's playing XI for first Test against England:

Meanwhile, Pakistan have named their playing XI for the first Test against England as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Aamer Jamal have returned to the eleven. Afridi, along with Naseem Shah is expected to take the new ball. The left-arm speedster struggled in the opening Test of the two-game series against Bangladesh, managing only two wickets and was left out for the second.

Jamal, meanwhile, hasn't played a Test since the one in Sydney earlier this year against Australia. However, the right-arm seamer had a sensational outing in all three Tests, bagging 18 wickets and top-scoring for Pakistan in the first innings final match.

Pakistan playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Aamir Jamal, and Abrar Ahmed.

England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse (Debut), Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Arundhati Reddy Gives Nida Dar Fiery Send-Off In IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup 2024...

Video: Arundhati Reddy Gives Nida Dar Fiery Send-Off In IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup 2024...

'This Is How Your Staff Treat Our Bags': Hockey Star Rani Rampal Blasts Air India Airlines For Her...

'This Is How Your Staff Treat Our Bags': Hockey Star Rani Rampal Blasts Air India Airlines For Her...

Watch: Renuka Singh Castles Gull Feroza With A Vicious Inswinger In 1st Over Of IND vs PAK Women's...

Watch: Renuka Singh Castles Gull Feroza With A Vicious Inswinger In 1st Over Of IND vs PAK Women's...

Video: Babar Azam Plays With Bat Cover To Help Mohammad Rizwan Brush Up His Keeping Skills Ahead Of...

Video: Babar Azam Plays With Bat Cover To Help Mohammad Rizwan Brush Up His Keeping Skills Ahead Of...

IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India’s Asha Sobhana Drops A Sitter As Muneeba Ali Gets...

IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India’s Asha Sobhana Drops A Sitter As Muneeba Ali Gets...