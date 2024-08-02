Video: Asitha Fernando Celebrates Widly After Dismissing Rohit Sharma, But Team India Skipper Survives Via DRS In SL vs IND 1st ODI

Asitha Fernando. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando celebrated wildly as the umpire raised the finger in the face of a loud lbw shout during the ongoing 1st ODI against India. With the umpire raising the finger and Fernando getting Rohit Sharma, the Sri Lankan roared. However, the decision was later overturned as the ball-tracking shows it would have gone over the stumps.

The incident occurred in the 3rd over of the innings as Fernando's delivery to the right-hander nipped back off the seam, beating the Indian captain. Rohit consulted with Shubman Gill and went for the DRS. Ball-tracking showed that Fernando's delivery generated too much and would have carried the ball over the stumps.

Earlier, Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat first. Bar Pathum Nissanka's 56, none of the top-order batters made a substantial contribution. However, Dunith Wellalage and played an unbeaten knock of 66 to guide the hosts to a competitive 230/8.

Dunith Wellalage eventually gets Rohit Sharma for 58:

With 231 to chase down, the Indian captain was off the blocks in style, hitting boundaries at will and eventually bringing up a 33-ball half-century. India put on 71 in the first ten overs, shifting the pressure back on Sri Lanka, who backed themselves to defend 230 on a tricky surface.

The opening game of the series has also seen Rohit become the 3rd Indian and 10th overall to complete 15000 international runs as an opener.