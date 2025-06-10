 Video: Ashique Kuruniyan Messes Up India's Golden Goal-Scoring Opportunity In AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier vs Hong Kong
The moment occurred in the 35th minute of the game as Liston Colaco spotted Kuruniyan inside the box and gave a grounded cross pass. Kuruniyan, usually a left-footed player, refused to take the shot with his weak foot and ended up missing the target from extremely close quarters.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Ashique Kuruniyan missed a simple chance to score a goal against Hong Kong. | (Credits: X)

Indian football team's winger Ashique Kuruniyan missed a golden chance in the first half of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match against Hong Kong on Tuesday in Kowloon. Kuruniyan, who was given an incredible pass inside the box, had the goal right in front of him but his shot went off target.

article-image

Watch the video below:

The 27-year-old missed yet another opportunity at the closing stages of the contest, again from inside the box as his kick was well off the mark despite a clear opportunity.

Stepan Pereira's goal enables Hong Kong to sideline India 1-0

While the first half resulted in a 0-0 scoreline, the second half also went without either side breaking the deadlock. Vishal Kaith fouled Michael Udebuluzor when both came for the ball and the penalty call went in Hong Kong's favour.

Stepan Pereira slotted the goal with utmost confidence as Kaith went the opposite direction. The Blue Tigers had strong home support and India did well to create numerous opportunities but failed to close them well.

