Video analysis helped us: Hockey defender Rohidas

Bengaluru: Indian national hockey team defender Amit Rohidas has credited India's recent success in Europe and Argentina to his side's dedicated training based on inputs from video analysis.

Rohidas, who is currently with the core group at Sports Authority of India's (SAI) centre in Bengaluru preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, said, "Video analysis has been playing a massive part for us in terms of our preparations; it helped us on both tours (Europe and Argentina).

"We analysed our opponent's style of play, their every movement in the attack as well as defence, and we adapted to the situations accordingly. We didn't have much on-field experience, but I can say we did our homework pretty well through the video analysis and it benefitted us," said Rohidas, who has played 97 matches for the national side.

India recently returned from the successful tour of Argentina where they defeated reigning Olympic champions in both the FIH Pro League matches and also won two of the four practice games.

The 28-year-old defender added, "At the camp also, with the help of video analysis, we are working on the areas where our team needs correcting or improvement. So, it's one of the major assets for us to cover our bases for the Olympics."

On the experience of playing international hockey after a one-year break, the Sundergarh-born player said, "I went with the mind-set that I don't have to do anything extraordinary; I just have to repeat all the things which we have done during training sessions."

Rohidas emphasised that the team can improve its conversion rate, and for that, they are making the most of the video analysis.

"I think we need to improve on our conversion rate. We can be more clinical. We should try to convert those chances as quickly as we can. It will indirectly help the defence line. As I said, we are making the most of the video analysis to work on these areas," said the defender.