 Video: Afghanistan Batter Allegedly Refuses To Walk Back Despite Being Given Out In Men's Emerging Asia Cup Match As Match Referee Intervenes
Zubaid Akbari was the first Afghanistan batter to be dismissed in the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup game vs India.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 09:25 PM IST
A controversial moment erupted during ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup fixture between India and Afghanistan at Al-Amerat. With Afghanistan opening batter Zubaid Akbari ruled out after being given out as Prabhsimran Singh, the left-handed batter had allegedly refused to walk back as visuals surfaced of the same on social media.

