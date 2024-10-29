Video: Adelaide Strikers wicketkeeper Bridget Patterson Taken Off Field After Ball Hits Her Face During WBBL Match vs Sydney Sixers

Image: X

In a scary incident during the Women's Big Bash League match, Adelaide Strikers wicketkeeper Bridget Patterson was taken off the field after being hit by the ball on the face. During the fourth over of the run chase, Strikers seamer Darcie Brown produced a cross-seam delivery that beat the outside edge of Sixers captain Ellyse Perry, with the ball bouncing awkwardly in front of Patterson.

The 30-year-old immediately hit the turf in pain after being struck near the right eye socket, with medical staff rushing onto the field. With blood visible near the wound, she left the field for further medical attention as reserve wicketkeeper Ellie Johnston replaced her behind the stumps. Patterson however later returned to the field to take her place.

Patterson had replaced Tegan McPharlin as the Strikers wicketkeeper last summer. She went onto take nine catches and inflict 12 stumpings as the Adelaide Strikers secured its second straight WBBL title.

Strikers Women vs Sixers Women highlights

Sixers woin the toss and elected to bowl first against Strikers. Batting first, the Strikers were bowled out for 171 Patterson top-scored with 44 (32), while Sixers spinner Ash Gardner claimed four wickets.

Chasing 172 runs for victory, Sixers Women lost opening wicket early in the match. However Sarah Bryce and skipper Ellyse Perry stitched together what almost looked like a match winning partnership of 80 runs. Onc eth partnership was broken by Darcie Brown, it was Strikers bowlers who applied the pressure.

Strikers tried hard but ended up 11 runs short of the target. Sarah Bryce with 62 runs and skipper Elysse Perry with 54 runs were the top scorers for the team. Anesu Mushangwe returned with best figures of 3/32. Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown picked up two wickets apiece