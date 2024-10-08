Video: Aamer Jamal Takes One-Handed Blinder To Send Ollie Pope Packing On Day 2 Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test

Aamer Jamal took a stunner. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan pace-bowling all-rounder Aamer Jamal plucked a one-handed stunner out of thin air to get rid of England skipper Ollie Pope on day two of the first Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Jamal, playing his first Test since January 2024, sent his teammates into a frenzy after taking the catch to deliver Naseem Shah his first wicket.

The dismissal occurred only in the 2nd over of the innings as the first ball from Naseem went as a dot. With the right-arm speedster sending down a short-pitched delivery, Pope latched onto it, but failed to get the required contact and elevation. Jamal flung himself to his right and plucked the ball out of thin air

Here's the video of the same shared by the PCB:

UNBELIEVABLE CATCH 😲



Aamir Jamal pucks it out of thin air to send back the England captain 👌#PAKvENG | #TestAtHome pic.twitter.com/MY3vsto4St — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 8, 2024

Centuries from Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, and Salman Ali Agha propel Pakistan to 556:

Pakistan, meanwhile, carried from where they began on day 2 in Multan, keeping the England bowlers for almost 150 overs on the field. With Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood headlining the home side's efforts on day one with brisk tons, they closed it on 328-4.

On day two, Saud Shakeel took the game forward and scored a controlled 82 off 177 deliveries and shared a 64-run stand with Naseem. Salman Ali Agha was left stranded at 104 as England bowled the hosts out for 556 in 149 overs.

Jack Leach snared three wickets, while Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse took two each. Chris Woakes, Shoaib Bashir, and Joe Root snaffled one scalp apiece.