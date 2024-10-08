 Video: Aamer Jamal Takes One-Handed Blinder To Send Ollie Pope Packing On Day 2 Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test
Aamer Jamal, playing his first Test since the one against Australia in January 2024 in Sydney, took a one-handed stunner.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Aamer Jamal took a stunner. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan pace-bowling all-rounder Aamer Jamal plucked a one-handed stunner out of thin air to get rid of England skipper Ollie Pope on day two of the first Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Jamal, playing his first Test since January 2024, sent his teammates into a frenzy after taking the catch to deliver Naseem Shah his first wicket.

article-image

The dismissal occurred only in the 2nd over of the innings as the first ball from Naseem went as a dot. With the right-arm speedster sending down a short-pitched delivery, Pope latched onto it, but failed to get the required contact and elevation. Jamal flung himself to his right and plucked the ball out of thin air

Here's the video of the same shared by the PCB:

Centuries from Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, and Salman Ali Agha propel Pakistan to 556:

Pakistan, meanwhile, carried from where they began on day 2 in Multan, keeping the England bowlers for almost 150 overs on the field. With Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood headlining the home side's efforts on day one with brisk tons, they closed it on 328-4.

On day two, Saud Shakeel took the game forward and scored a controlled 82 off 177 deliveries and shared a 64-run stand with Naseem. Salman Ali Agha was left stranded at 104 as England bowled the hosts out for 556 in 149 overs.

Jack Leach snared three wickets, while Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse took two each. Chris Woakes, Shoaib Bashir, and Joe Root snaffled one scalp apiece.

