VIDEO: 4-5 Fans Welcome Pakistan Team At Lahore Airport As Few Players Come Back Home, Rest Avoid Return After T20 WC Debacle

There were hardly any fans to welcome the Pakistan men's cricket team players and support staff at the Lahore airport after they returned home from an unsuccessful campaign at the T20 World Cup 2024 in USA.

The Men in Green crashed out of the tournament in group stage which led to a massive backlash from fans and the Pakistani cricket fraternity on social media and back home.

As a result of which, most of the Pakistani players could not muster the courage to face the wrath of fans back home with only a handful like Naseem Shah and Usman Khan coming back from Florida. Naseem was the one seen in tears after the narrow defeat against India in their second group match.

Just about 4-5 fans were seen taking videos and pictures from their mobile phone cameras as the players and officials made their way out of the airport terminal.

Pakistan players avoid returning home

The rest have decided to stay back in America for a few more days and will look to come back one-by-one without attracting much attention.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf has already landed himself in trouble after he almost beat up a fan who allegedly abused his wife while he was on a stroll with his wife in Florida. The video of the incident spread like wildfire on social media on Tuesday.

Babar Azam to holiday in London

Captain Babar Azam meanwhile, has reportedly left for London with Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan to spend their holidays and stay way from furore building back home in Pakistan.

Coach Gary Kirsten has been allowed to spend a few days with his family in South Africa before rejoining the team.