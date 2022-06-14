Viacom18 consolidates IPL digital rights, bags Package C for Rs 3,257 crore

Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18, which bagged the package B digital rights with a bid of Rs 20,500 crore for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Monday's IPL media rights auction, today won the rights for package C with a Rs 3,273.52 crore winning bid.

Confirming the same, Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India Jay Shah tweeted, "Viacom18 bags digital rights with its winning bid of Rs 23,758 cr. India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision."

After this, Viacom18's total figure exceeded by a few crores as compared to the rights won by Disney Star to retain their TV telecast rights.

Package C includes rights for 98 games for five years in the non-exclusive digital category.

Earlier, on Monday's media rights auction, while Disney Star won the coveted IPL Indian sub-continent TV rights for Rs. 23,575 crore, the Reliance Industries-backed media company had picked up Package B (digital rights for the Indian sub-continent) for a whopping Rs 20,500 crore.

It has also committed Rs. 50 crore per match for Package B rights.

As of now, the BCCI has earned a staggering Rs 47,332.52 crore from Package A, Package B and Package C rights, which is already two and half times more than the 2018 auction value of Rs 16,347 crore.