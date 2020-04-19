Veteran sports journalist Samir Goswami passes away at 65

At a time when coverage of local sports in Kolkata was on the wane, Goswami was one of the few journalists, who would devotedly cover first division cricket league games and unfailingly updated the scores of hockey league matches as well results of lower divison (second to fifth division) football leagues.

He also diligently covered senior and junior level swimming competitions as well as table tennis events. After his retirement he used to freelance in different media including AIR Kolkata.

He represented Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club (CSJC) in J K Bose Trophy on many occasions apart from going as the manager. The CSJC and Kolkata Press Club deeply mourned the sudden demise of Goswami.