Veteran England Batter Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket

Dawid Malan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ex-England No.1 ranked T20I batter Dawid Malan has announced his retirement from international cricket. The left-handed batter had last represented England during the 2023 World Cup hosted by India and was the leading run-getter for the defending champions with 404 runs in 9 matches, averaging 44.48 with one century and two half-centuries.