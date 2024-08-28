 Veteran England Batter Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket
Dawid Malan was part of England's second T20 World Cup win in 2022 in Australia.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
Dawid Malan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ex-England No.1 ranked T20I batter Dawid Malan has announced his retirement from international cricket. The left-handed batter had last represented England during the 2023 World Cup hosted by India and was the leading run-getter for the defending champions with 404 runs in 9 matches, averaging 44.48 with one century and two half-centuries.

