Ex-England No.1 ranked T20I batter Dawid Malan has announced his retirement from international cricket. The left-handed batter had last represented England during the 2023 World Cup hosted by India and was the leading run-getter for the defending champions with 404 runs in 9 matches, averaging 44.48 with one century and two half-centuries.
Veteran England Batter Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket
Dawid Malan was part of England's second T20 World Cup win in 2022 in Australia.
Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 02:17 PM IST