'Very sickening': Netizens fume after Pak journalist insult Indian fighter pilot Abhinandan by asking Ben Stokes 'How's the tea?', video goes viral

England registered a thrilling 74-run victory against Pakistan in the first match in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Captain Ben Stokes appeared before the media after the game, and a Pakistani journalist referred to Indian fighter pilot Abhinandan, who was captured by Pakistan after shooting down a Pakistani F-16 jet aircraft with his Mig-21 Bison.

Stokes was asked, “How was the tea?” in an attempt to mock the Indian forces, echoing the same exact question they asked Wing Commander Abhinandan while he was in Pakistani custody.

It can be seen in the video how the Pakistani journalist, who could be identified by his terrible English accent, insinuates the question and answer to Ben Stokes.

The journalist also insinuated an answer to Stokes saying that “the tea was fantastic.”

After the video of the conference went viral over the internet with Indians condemning and slamming Pakistan for such remarks.

A Twitter user Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) wrote, “Such petty f*ckers. BCCI should convince all other Asian nations to boycott Asia Cup in Pakistan. And then not give Visas to their players for the World Cup.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Yaha apaki pakistan team ki faad ke rakh di ben stokes & company ne lekin aap ko bas india ko, abhinandan ko troll karane ki padi hai. Isliye aapka pakistan itana picche ja raha hai as country.”

Here are a few more reactions

Frankly, that was a cheap question. International players should not be put in these situations.



