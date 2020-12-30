'Very difficult' for Barcelona to win La Liga, admits Ronald Koeman after 1-1 draw against Eibar

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that it is "very difficult" for his side to win this season's La Liga. Koeman's remarks came after the team was held to a 1-1 draw by Eibar here on Tuesday.

"I am realistic, it will be very difficult to be champions. Nothing is impossible, but you have to acknowledge the gap. Atletico look very good to me, very strong, they don't concede many goals," Goal.com quoted Koeman as saying.

Barcelona currently hold the sixth position on the La Liga table with 25 points, seven points shy of joint-leaders Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

During the match, Kike scored the opening goal, putting Eibar ahead in the 57th minute. However, ten minutes later, Ousmane Dembele scored an equaliser and the match concluded on the same. Also, Barcelona were without their star player Lionel Messi during the clash.

Koeman feels it was the individual errors that cost them the points.

"You cannot say Barca play better without Messi. He is a different player. In general terms we played well. But individual errors cost us the points," he said.

"We deserved to win, we did what was needed. [Eibar] only had one shot on goal. We created chances, but we didn't score the penalty and then a defensive error... we played well, we worked hard and did enough to win, but this is happening to us far too often," Koeman added.