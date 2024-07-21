'Verify News Sources Before Publishing': Mohammed Shami's Clarification Over Reports Of 'Brutal Dig' At Amit Mishra For His Comments On Virat Kohli

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami issued a clarification over a brutal dig at Amit Mishra for his recent comments on star batter Virat Kohli. Mishra made a controversial statement against Kohli on a podcast, stating that the Delhi-born cricketer completely changed after receiving fame and name.

Recently Mohammed Shami appeared on Shubhankar Mishra's Podcast 'Unplugged', where he opened up about his personal and professional life. However, some reports, quoting from the unverified sources, claimed that Shami took a sly dig at Amit Mishra for his comments on Kohli.

Some of the reports quote that Mohammed Shami stated that former cricketers wanted to appear on the front page of the newspaper by making comments against Virat Kohli.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Shami debunked such reports, stating he didn't make any comments against Amit Mishra. He urged the media to authenticate the news first before publishing. Along with the tweet, the pacer shared a few screenshots of the fake news carried by the news outlets.

"Disappointed to see false information circulating about Amit Mishra. It's humble request to verify news sources before publishing." Mohammed Shami wrote on X.

Disappointed to see false information circulating about Amit Mishra. It's humble request to verify news sources before publishing. Requesting @News24sportss to take down the story and issue a correction. @MishiAmit @shubhankrmishra #StopFakeNews #Cricket pic.twitter.com/dlD5n6Qed1 — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) July 20, 2024

Amit Mishra has been criticized by Virat Kohli fans for his controversial remarks, with many calling his statement uncalled. Amit Mishra and Virat Kohli were involved in a heated tournament in IPL 2023 when the latter had a verbal argument with Lucknow Super Giants bowler and former's teammate Naveen ul Haq.

Mishra and Kohli played together for Team India from 2008 until latter became out of favour for the BCCI selectors in 2017.

Mohammed Shami on bonding with Virat Kohli

Mohammed Shami spoke about his bonding with his teammate Virat Kohli. He stated that either Rohit Sharma and Kohli don't want to face him in the nets. The 33-year-old added that there is a friendly bonding with Kohli but both challenge against each other in the nets.

"It's like a very friendly bond with Virat. We keep on challenging each other. He tries to play different shots against me, while I try me best to dismiss him. This friendship keeps us motivated, which helps us giving our hundred per cent." Shami said on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast.

"I always set the field well and then ask Virat to come and bat against me. Rohit never agrees to face me in the nets. He straight away says no. I have dismissed Virat twice or thrice in the nets. He always gets irke." he added.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami resumed his bowling in the nets after recovering from ankle injury and is expected to return to action for the Test series against New Zealand in October.