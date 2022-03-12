Vanshaj, Aman cruise into finals at 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Indian boxers Vanshaj and Aman Singh Bisht registered commanding wins to enter the youth men’s finals at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

In the matches played late on Friday night, the last edition’s silver medallist Vanshaj (63.5kg) knocked out Syria’s Ahmad Nabaa with referee stopping the contest verdict in the first round itself while Aman too produced an equally aggressive display to secure a convincing 4-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Tim Ofeypotashov in the +92kg semi-final.

Another youth boxer Anand Yadav, who progressed into the 54kg final with a close 3-2 win against Uzbekistan’s Abduvali Buriboev, had to end his campaign with a bronze medal after the opponent protested and the decision was reversed.

After Anand's exit, Vishwanath Suresh (48kg), Vanshaj and Aman will be the three Indians who will feature in the youth men finals while among women, seven will play finals on Monday.

In the junior finals scheduled on Sunday, the country’s 15 boxers, including 11 girls and four boys, will fight for the gold medal.

With 21 medals in junior and 18 in youth section, the Indian contingent has secured 39 medals at the prestigious continental tournament where both the age groups of men and women—youth and junior—are being played together.

During the last edition of the tournament held in Dubai in 2021, India concluded their campaign with 39 medals including 14 gold.

The tournament has been witnessing a strong competition in presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

