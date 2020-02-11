UTT Corporate Table Tennis Tournament: Suraj Chandrashekhar clinches 4 gold medals

Mumbai: Suraj Chandrashekhar dished out a dominating performance to clinch four gold medals at the 10th edition of UTT Corporate Table Tennis Tournament, promoted by NSportz, at Khar Gymkhana.
Representing HDFC Life, Suraj emerged winner in all four categories, men’s singles, veteran singles, men’s doubles and men’s team event, he too part in the Mumbai’s most popular corporate event that saw more than 50 participants vying for the title from 16 corporates.
Suraj started his impressive show with win over Shashank Bisht of Axis Securities and Adani Energy’s Nilesh Limaye in final of men’s singles and veteran singles respectively.
And then he partnered with Yash Doshi to bag doubles gold beating Magma HDL & Axis Securities’s Sujay Malik and Bisht before helping HDFC Life claim gold medal in the men’s team event. HDFC Life beat IndoStar Capital in the men's team final.
The award ceremony took place in the presence of Arjuna awardee and Director, UTT, Kamlesh Mehta, Vivek Devnani, president of Khar Gymkhana, Deepak Mehta, TT Department Secretary, Khar Gymkhana and Gokul Manjeshwar, Advisor ELMS.
Meanwhile, Nikita Kotkar of MM Shah College claimed gold in the women’s singles with a win against Sneha Pingle of JP Morgan. In the mixed doubles final, Bank of America and MM Shah College’s pair of Manish Deodhar and Kotkar beat Oren D and Pragya of TCS.
