UTT Corporate Table Tennis Tournament: Suraj Chandrashekhar clinches 4 gold medals

Mumbai: Suraj Chandrashekhar dished out a dominating performance to clinch four gold medals at the 10th edition of UTT Corporate Table Tennis Tournament, promoted by NSportz, at Khar Gymkhana.

Representing HDFC Life, Suraj emerged winner in all four categories, men’s singles, veteran singles, men’s doubles and men’s team event, he too part in the Mumbai’s most popular corporate event that saw more than 50 participants vying for the title from 16 corporates.

Suraj started his impressive show with win over Shashank Bisht of Axis Securities and Adani Energy’s Nilesh Limaye in final of men’s singles and veteran singles respectively.