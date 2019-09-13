UTT Corporate Table Tennis Tournament at Khar Gym from today

Mumbai: The ninth edition of the UTT Corporate Table Tennis Tournament will take place at the Khar Gymkhana this weekend, with some of the city’s best corporate teams competing to win trophies and cash prizes.

Over 40 big corporates are in the fray in this much-awaited tournament, promoted by NSportz, including last year’s top performer HDFC Life. TATA Capital Limited, Orix India and Motilal Oswal are among the other teams who will be the top contenders this year.

Overall, the tournament has attracted a total of 120 participants across various categories, making it one of the largest such TT events. The tournament will see action in three categories: Super Individuals, Super Men’s Team and Super Mixed Team.

The Super Individuals Event will see the players compete for the Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Women’s Singles and Veteran’s Singles (35+) titles.

The Super Men’s Team Event will have two Men’s Singles, one Men’s Doubles and two Men’s Singles Reverse matches. The Super Mixed Team Event will feature two Men’s Singles, one Women’s Singles, one Men’s Doubles and one Mixed Doubles matches. All finals of the individual events will take place on Sunday.