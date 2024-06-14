USA vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024: Will Florida Rain Play Spoilsport In Crucial Clash Today? Here's What The Weather Forecast Predicts

The United States Of America (USA) and Ireland will take on each other in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida's Lauderhill on Friday, June 14.

The co-hosts had great start to their campaign as they defeated Canada in the tournament before the USA pulled one of the biggest upsets by defeating Pakistan in the Super Over. However, Monank Patel-led side suffered their defeat against Team India in New York.

The USA are currently at the second spot in Group A with four points and has a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.127. They have almost secured their berth for Super 8 stage.

Ireland, on the other hand, are the only team in the Group A to have not open their account. The Irish side lost their opening match of the campaign against India by 8 wickets. In the next match, Ireland suffered a shocking defeat as they lost to Canada.

With two consecutive defeats, Ireland are currently at the bottom of the table with 0 points and has NRR of -1.712. Ireland are not yet knocked out of the tournament as they have two games in hand against USA and Pakistan, which will decide their fate for advancing to the Super 8 stage.

Will Florida rain play spoilsport in USA vs Ireland match?

The city of Florida have been experiencing thunderstorms and heavy showers over the last few days. The mayor of Fort of Fort Lauderdale, Dean Trantalis declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Central Broward, where a cricket stadium is located.

The video of heavy rains and thunderstorms went viral on social media, where the fans were expressing concern whether the match will take place. The match is crucial for both USA and Ireland as they have to vie for crucial two points for the Super 8 qualification chances.

Due to life-threatening flash floods in Florida, a state of emergency has been issued by Mayor of Fort Lauderdale 🤯



USA vs Ireland is scheduled here for tomorrow, Pakistan vs Ireland on Sunday. Pakistan cannot afford any washouts 😭😭💔💔 #T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/fIwqZKfAaA — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 13, 2024

With rains and thunderstorms taking over the city of Florida over the last few days, the question arises whether the match between the USA and Ireland will take place.

Here's the weather forecast for June 14

As per the Accuweather, the match between USA and Ireland in Florida's Lauderhill is expected to be disrupted by torrential rain in the morning as well as in the afternoon. In the morning, the possibility of rain is expected to be 90%, and there is a very high likelihood of heavy rainfall occurring during that time. However, the humidity is expected to be 88% and the cloud cover is likely to be 90%

In the afternoon, there is likely to be no stoppage of rain as the possibility of precipitation is 99% but the temperature is anticipated to be around 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity percentage is likely to be 79%, compared to 88% in the morning.