USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In New York Today? Here's What The Weather Forecast Predicts

Team India and the co-hosts United States of America (USA) will take on each other in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12.

Two teams have remained unbeaten in the group stage of the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue recorded two wins on the trot against Ireland and arch-rivals Pakistan, while the USA defeated Canada in the tournament opener before pulling off the biggest upset by defeating Babar Azam-led Men in Green in the Super Over.

Team India and the USA have almost booked their spot for the Super 8 and if either of team wins in the upcoming clash will officially qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and the USA, the question looms whether rain or bad weather will intervene in a crucial clash. The blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan was disrupted by heavy rain in New York as the toss was delayed by an hour.

Following the first over of India's batting, players had to walk back to the pavilion due to rain disrupting the match. After the resumption of the match,both teams played full quota of 20 overs each.

Since New York weather is unpredictable, the question raises whether the match between India and the USA will be disrupted by rain or not.

Weather forecast prediction for New York on June 12

As per Accuweather, the temperature in New York is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius with a 25% chance of precipitation in the morning of the match (according to UTC). The USA's financial capital is likely to experience 56% humidity. Therefore, in the morning, there is unlikely to be any disruption, and the toss and first innings are expected to take place as per the scheduled time.

In the afternoon, the temperature is anticipated to be 25 degrees Celcius but humidity is likely to reduce to 47%. The possibility of precipitation is expected to remain at 25%, similar to the morning forecast. Since the humidity level is expected to reduce, the cloud cover is likely to be 45%.

Thereafter, in the afternoon as well, there is expected to be no interruption of the match due to rain or bad weather.