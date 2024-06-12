USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: India Opt To Bowl First; American Captain Monank Patel Ruled Out With Shoulder Injury

USA vs IND Preview

India’s formidable batting lineup is ready to overcome the difficulties of a challenging drop-in pitch as they prepare to face an impressive yet inexperienced USA team in their T20 World Cup group match on Wednesday.

India, classified as A1 regardless of points, requires just one more victory to confirm their place in the Super Eight. Despite the unpredictable nature of the Nassau County track, they are determined to avoid a repeat of their previous game against Pakistan, where they lost their last seven wickets for a mere 28 runs.

Live Updates:

7.35 pm - India captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first against United States, who will be led by Aaron Jones as regular captain Monank Patel is ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Pitch Report

"The square boundaries are at 70m and 66m while the straight hit is at 72m. Bowlers will have to hit the hard lengths, batters can't really play the cross-batted shots. The bowlers will look to get the natural variation off a hard length and a back of the length. Chasing is the best way to go," reckon Ebony-Rainford Brent and Steve Smith, in their pitch report

High-Stakes Strategy

Against the USA, India might employ a high-risk, high-reward strategy similar to that of Pakistan’s, but with the aim of reaping greater benefits.

A Special Match for Indian-Americans

For a dedicated group of Indian-American players such as Saurabh Netravalkar and Harmeet Singh, this game carries special significance. Although their aspirations of representing India were never realised, they now have the chance to compete against their country of origin and possibly achieve a significant upset against one of cricket’s powerhouses.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal

United States: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk