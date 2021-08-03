US women will look different after Games

Kashima (Japan): The Olympics may be the last major soccer tournament for some of the biggest stars on the U.S. women's national team, including forward Carli Lloyd.

The United States plays its final game of the Tokyo Games on Thursday in Kashima. The Americans, who lost to Canada 1-0 in the semifinals, will face Australia for the bronze medal.

Lloyd, the oldest player on the team at 39, has often said that after this Olympics she'll be ready for the next phase.

First, however, she'd like one last medal, no matter the colour.

"We've got another game to play, that's all I'm thinking about," said Lloyd, who scored three goals in the first 16 minutes of the 2015 World Cup final.

"If we're not going to walk away with a gold medal, I'd like to walk away with a bronze medal at the very least."

Other Americans could decide to move on, too. Megan Rapinoe and captain Becky Sauerbrunn are both 36. Tobin Heath is 33. While still young, Heath will be 35 when the next big tournament, the World Cup, rolls around in 2023.

Nine of the players on the roster are in their 30s, including all of the forwards except for Lynn Williams. The original 18 players named to the Tokyo squad, rosters were later expanded to include four alternates, had the oldest average age of any previous U.S. Olympic team.