US Open Qualifiers: Ankita Raina beats Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure, closer to main draw

New York: India's Ankita Raina knocked out ninth seed Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure to progress to the second round of the US Open Qualifiers but Ramkumar Ramanathan bit the dust in the men's singles here.

The 194th ranked Ankita was up against a higher-ranked player but prevailed 6-1 1-6 6-2 for her second win against the Belgian on the Pro Tour. She had beaten the 111th ranked Bonaventure in her own country in 2014 on clay. Ankita converted five of the six breakpoints and saved five of the eight chances on her own her serve.

"I started solid. There were a very few unforced errors in the first set. I stayed longer in the points and kept her moving. She had aggressive forehand and when she was in position she would absolutely kill so I had to make sure to keep her on the run," Ankita said, explaining how she brought about the fall of the Belgian.

- Press Trust of India