US-Iran-Israel War: 'There Are Only 2 Genders'; Donald Trump Makes Controversial Remark On Men Competing In Women's Events At 2028 Summer Olympics- Video

Amid the escalating conflict involving the United States, Iran, and Israel, US President Donald Trump stirred fresh debate after reiterating his stance on gender and sports, declaring that men will not be allowed to compete in women’s categories at the 2028 Olympic Games.

Speaking during a public address while tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, Trump said his administration has taken decisive steps to define gender strictly in biological terms. “I’m also keeping the men out of women’s sports. I signed an executive order declaring that there are only two genders, male and female. Complicated, isn’t it?” the US president said.

Trump further emphasized that the United States has already made its position clear to the global sporting community ahead of the upcoming Olympics in Los Angeles. “We have put the world on notice that America will not allow men to compete against women in the 2028 Olympics,” he said.

The remarks come at a time when the United States is deeply involved in a widening conflict with Iran, with Israel also engaged in military operations against Tehran, triggering significant geopolitical tensions across the Middle East. The ongoing war has dominated global headlines, with military strikes, retaliatory threats, and concerns about regional escalation continuing to unfold.

Amid ongoing global tensions and conflict, US President Donald Trump publicly endorsed internet personality and boxer Jake Paul during a campaign rally in Kentucky. Speaking to supporters, Trump invited Paul on stage and praised his determination and popularity, telling the crowd that Paul could have a future in politics. Trump said that if Paul ever decided to run for office, he would give him his “complete and total endorsement,” drawing cheers from those attending the rally.

Trump’s remarks came at a time when international attention is heavily focused on ongoing war and geopolitical instability, making the endorsement a notable moment during a politically charged period. While the rally mainly focused on domestic political issues, Trump highlighted Paul’s rise from social media fame to professional boxing, calling him a “tough fighter” who has built a strong public following. The endorsement also reflects the growing intersection between celebrity culture and politics in the United States.

Paul briefly addressed the crowd as well, thanking Trump and encouraging people to stand up for their beliefs and participate in political discussions. Although he has not announced any formal plans to run for office, Trump’s public support sparked speculation about whether the influencer-turned-boxer could eventually pursue a political career. For now, the moment stands as another example of how high-profile public figures continue to influence political conversations in the U.S. during a period of global uncertainty.