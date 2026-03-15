US-Iran-Israel War: MotoGP Reschedules Qatar Grand Prix Amid Middle East Tensions

MotoGP/X

The Qatar race was supposed to host the fourth round of the 2026 MotoGP season from April 10–12, but concerns about travel, security, and the broader stability of the region forced the championship to revise its plans. Officials emphasised that moving the race to later in the year allows the sport to maintain the event while ensuring the safety of riders, teams, and staff.

With the Qatar Grand Prix shifting to November, other events near the end of the season have also been adjusted. The Portuguese Grand Prix will now take place on November 22, while the traditional season finale in Valencia has been moved to November 29 to accommodate the change in the calendar.

The decision reflects how the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is beginning to impact global sport. Several major motorsport events in the region have already faced disruption, highlighting the challenges organisers face when geopolitical tensions affect travel, logistics and safety. By postponing rather than cancelling the Qatar race, MotoGP hopes to preserve one of the championship’s most prominent Middle Eastern rounds while allowing time for the situation to stabilise.

MotoGP organisers said they will continue to monitor developments in the region closely, but remain committed to running the race later in the season if conditions permit, ensuring fans still get to witness the high-profile event under safer circumstances.