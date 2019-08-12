U.S. gymnastics champion Simone Biles becomes first woman in history to hit a triple-double

U.S. gymnastics champion Simone Biles became the first ever woman to hit a triple double in competition on the floor. The 22-year-old completed the historic achievement at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City in Missouri on Sunday night. The triple double means double backflip with three twists.
At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Simone Biles was part of the gold-medal winning team that were the ‘Final Five’. She is the four-time World all-around champion, four-time World floor exercise champion, two-time World balance beam champion, World vault champion in 2018, member of the gold-medal winning American teams and six-time United States national all-around champion.