Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 04:39 PM IST

US Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel to be penalised for engine change

Taking a fourth Mercedes internal combustion engine would trigger a 10-place grid drop for Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel celebrates on the podium after placing second in the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 6, 2015. | Photo: AFP / ANDREAS SOLARO

Sebastian Vettel will start the United States Grand Prix on the back foot, after revealing that Aston Martin is planning to equip him with a new engine for the event at the Circuit of The Americas.

2013 United States Grand Prix winner Vettel was asked ahead of the COTA race how he expected his weekend to go - with the four-time champion choosing to reveal the power unit switch planned for his Aston Martin AMR21.

"I think we are heading into, let's say, a difficult weekend," said Vettel, as per formula1.com.

"We are changing the engine and therefore we will have a penalty. But I think we will see what we can do from where we start. Nevertheless, looking forward I think we can be strong here. How strong, we will see."

Vettel didn't go into detail about which elements of the power unit he would change, but taking a fourth Mercedes internal combustion engine would trigger a 10-place grid drop, while the same penalty would be meted out again for each subsequent violation should Vettel take a fourth turbocharger, MGU-H or MGU-K, or a third energy store or control electronics unit.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 04:39 PM IST
