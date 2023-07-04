UP Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak, KP Maurya Goof Up Rashi Kanojiya's Picture In Congratulatory Tweets

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya both goofed up big time on Tuesday when they tweeted to congratulate left-arm spinner Rashi Kanojiya for getting selected in the Indian women's cricket team.

Kanojiya has been included in the national team for the first time in her career for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh. 25-year-old Kanojiya is a left-arm spinner from Agra, UP.

The Women in Blue will be playing a series of three T20 internationals from July 9 to 13 before playing three ODIs from July 16 to 22.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead both squads, with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.

Pathan and Maurya both took this opportunity to wish Kanojiya on her selection, but the only problem was that they both picked the wrong picture for their tweets.

AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair pointed out their mistake on Twitter.

"Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh @brajeshpathakup and @kpmaurya1 congratulated left-arm spinner Rashi Kanojiya of Agra for getting picked up in Indian women’s cricket squad for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

"The only problem was, Both Deputy CMs used a random pic from the internet to congratulate her instead of using her pic," Zubair said.

While Maurya deleted his tweet, Pathak made the correction by replacing the random girl's picture with Kanojiya's photo. KP Maurya however, deleted his post and did not post a correction like Pathak.

