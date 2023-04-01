UP: Criminal who attacked Suresh Raina's relatives in 2020 gunned down by cops in Muzaffarnagar

A criminal wanted in the 2020 attack on cricketer Suresh Raina's relatives was gunned down by police in shoot-out in Muzaffarnagar, officials confirmed on Saturday.
2020 attack on Raina's uncle
The attack took place in Pathankot's Tharyal village on the intervening nights of August 19 and 20. Raina's uncle, Ashok Kumar, a contractor by profession, died on the spot, while Kumar's son, Kaushal, died in the hospital on August 31.
In September 2020, the Punjab police had claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of three persons.
Learning about the grusesome incident in 2020, Suresh Raina had then pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons. "Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes," he posted in his appeal to Capt. Amardinder Singh, who was then the chief minister of Punjab.
