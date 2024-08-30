Vince McMahon To Appear On Netflix: Premier Date Of Documentary Series Based On Controversial WWE Boss Revealed

Image: X

Streaming platform Netflix has finally released the date of documentary series based on former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) chairman Vince McMahon. The show title 'Mr McMahon' will be released on September 25th . Netflix took to social media to release a poster for the former WWE Kingpin, who led the iconic wrestling promotion for several years.

Everything you need to know about 'Mr McMahon' documentary

The Mr McMahon docuseries includes interviews with McMahon prior to his resignation, his family, and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history. As well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon's allegations. Bill Simmons and Chris Smith, the executive producer of 'Tiger King' have developed the project showcasing the controversial life of former WWE boss.

Smith told Netflix, “Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations. The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind.”

Why did Vince McMahon leave WWE

Vince McMahon faced allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment within WWE, dating back to 1992. These allegations involve claims of rape, coercion, and inappropriate behaviour toward employees, including a former referee, Rita Chatterton, who accused McMahon of raping her in 1986.

Other accusations include McMahon’s alleged involvement in covering up misconduct within the company, such as turning a blind eye to pervasive wrongdoing and attempting to ruin the careers of those who spoke out. Despite legal actions and investigations, McMahon has faced criticism for his alleged misconduct, leading to resignations and legal battles.

The allegations have resurfaced periodically over the years, contributing to ongoing controversies surrounding his leadership and conduct within WWE.

What is Vince McMahon doing currently?

The report from NBC News suggests that Vince McMahon is maintaining a relatively normal lifestyle despite ongoing legal issues, with no apparent disruption to his daily activities. It mentions that he continues to travel and socialize with friends, indicating a level of normalcy in his life. However, it’s noted that he has severed ties with WWE since his departure.