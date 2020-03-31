'Unthinkable': First time since World War II, Wimbledon to be called off

With all sporting events at standstill, courtesy COVID-19 pandemic, the oldest Tennis major Wimbledon could be called off on Wednesday 'with no other option at the moment'.

This will be the first time since 1945 that the calendar year will go ahead without the Tennis festival. Since its inception in 1877, Wimbledon had not been held only ten times -- during the war years between 1914-18 and 1940-45.

The coronavirus pandemic that has taken more than 34,000 lives across the globe. And, as the vice-president of the German Tennis Federation Dirk Hordorff puts: "It is entirely unrealistic to imagine that, with the travel restrictions that we currently have, an international tennis tournament with hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world would be held."

"This is unthinkable," Hordoff told Sky Sports.

With Wimbledon board meeting scheduled Wednesday, Hordoff went on to say he has 'no doubt' that the prestigious tourney will stand cancelled.