'Universe Boss And Our Very Own Gabbar': Chris Gayle Performs Bhangra With Mohammad Kaif & Shikhar Dhawan; Video

Chris Gayle and Mohammad Kaif. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Veteran West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle was seen shaking a leg with retired Indian players Mohammad Kaif and Shikhar Dhawan during a Punjabi concert. Kaif shared a video of the same on his official Instagram account as all three cricketers were enjoying themselves to full effect.

Kaif shared the video and put the caption, "Bhangra with the punjabi boy from the Caribbean..the universe boss and our very own Gabbar." Kaif, who has played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs, including featuring in the famous Natwest 2002 final against England, retired from international cricket in 2018. He also announced his retirement on the 16th anniversary of that final at Lord's.

Gayle, known as 'The Universal Boss' seemingly due to his six-hitting ability, hasn't represented the West Indies since November 2021. The Jamaican is the custodian of a plethora of T20 records, but is now not active in the franchise T20 arena either as his last game in the format was in February 2022. The former captain has played for the West Indies in 103 Tests, 301 ODIs, and 79 T20Is and was part of the national team's T20 World Cup-winning squads in 2012 and 2016. Nevertheless, Gayle is yet to announce his retirement.

Shikhar Dhawan had announced his international retirement in August:

Meanwhile, Dhawan, one of the biggest match-winners for India, especially in ODIs, announced his international retirement in August 2024. Due to poor form, he hadn't donned the blue jersey since December 2022 and was replaced by Gill.

However, the southpaw is likely to continue playing in the IPL.