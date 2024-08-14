‘Unfortunate Thing For Us’: Vijender Singh Disappointed With CAS Verdict On Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic Silver Appeal

Image: X

Former boxer Vijender Singh has expressed his disappointment over CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal for Olympic silver. Speaking on application getting rejected, Vijender said, "This is a very sad and unfortunate thing for us...We could have won gold in the Olympics if she had made it through the finals. We are standing with Vinesh and will always support her...This is a sad news and I am not happy with this news..."

The International Olympic Association in it's statement said, “The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh’s application to be awarded a shared silver medal in women’s 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large,”

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr PT Usha has expressed her shock and disappointment at the decision. She said, "shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the CAS to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC)."

Vijender Singh alleged foul play in Vinesh's disqualification Before the verdict was delivered, Vijender had said it is shocking that Vinesh (50kg) was 100gm over in the weigh-in before an Olympic final. Speaking to PTI he had said,"I think it might be sabotage. 100gm, you have got to be kidding me. We athletes can shed 5 to 6kg overnight. It is difficult no doubt but we know how to control our hunger, thirst, and exert to the extreme,". He further said,"And when I say sabotage I mean people who are not happy to see India rise as a sporting nation. This girl has been through so much, your heart breaks for her. What more could she have done? Which other test?" he wondered.