‘Uncle Ji, Pechhanya?’: DC Trolls ‘Purple’ Patel After Abhishek Porel Smashes Him For 25 Runs In 20th Over

Delhi Capitals trolled Harshal Patel. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian Premier League (IPL) Delhi Capitals trolled Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel after the latter conceded 25 runs in the final over of Match 2 at the Mullanpur Stadium on Saturday. With keeper-batter Abhishek Porel doing a significant damage in the 20th over, the Capitals referred to the Punjab Kings' seamer as Purple Patel and took a jibe at him.

Until the 20th over, the Capitals were at 149-8 and risked the possibility of getting bowled out. However, Porel turned the situation on its head by smashing three fours and two sixes as Harshal missed his lengths multiple times. However, he got a respite as the innings ended with a wicket.

Abishek Porel to Purple Patel pic.twitter.com/tuMJuiwO7g — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 23, 2024

While Harshal Patel finished with a purple cap in the 2021 edition by picking up 32 wickets, he has struggled since then. Despite an ordinary outing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2023, he fetched ₹11.75 crore from the Punjab Kings.

Delhi Capitals crumble after a promising start:

Meanwhile, after being sent into bat by the Punjab Kings, the Capitals crumbled. Openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh gave their side a cracking start, but the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shai Hope, and Ricky Bhui couldn't keep the momentum going.

The Kings have opted for Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, and Kagiso Rabada as their overseas stars, while Kings have gone with Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, and Tristan Stubbs.