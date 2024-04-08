'Unbelievable Consistency In Defending Targets': Netizens Laud LSG Skipper KL Rahul's Captaincy Skills In IPL 2024 Clash vs GT

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul's captaincy skills were on display in his team's 33-run win over Gujarat Titans at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 7.
After posting a total of 163/5 in 20 overs, thanks to Marcus Stoinis's valiant knock of 58 backed by Nicholas Pooran's 42, LSG managed to bundle out GT for 130 in 18.5 overs. Yash Thakur was the star bowler for the visitors as he picked his maiden fifer in IPL and registered the figures of 5/30 with an economy rate of 7.80 in 3.5 overs.
With a win over Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants completed a hat-trick of victories in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. However, KL Rahul's captaincy skills during the clash against GT didn't go unnoticed.
KL Rahul didn't have a good outing with the bat as he scored 33 off 31 balls at a strike rate of 106.45. But, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper used his brain well to keep Gujarat Titans batters under pressure by rotating the bowlers while defending 163-run total.
He brought Yash Thakur into attack to provide a breakthrough by dismissing GT skipper Shubman Gill. In the 15th over, Thakur achieved the double-wicket maiden over, further putting pressure on Gujarat Titans.
KL Rahul's exceptional bowlers' rotation received massive praise. Moreover, for the third successive time in IPL 2024, LSG managed to defend the totals of 160. In the last 11 matches, Lucknow Super Giants defended the 160+ totals under the leadership of KL Rahul.
Netizens heaped a massive praise for KL Rahul for his consistent ability to captain LSG while defending the totals of 160+. Many hailed the LSG skipper as the best captain when it comes to defending the total in IPL.
Here's how netizens reacted to KL Rahul's captaincy skills
'Having home advantage helps': LSG skipper Kl Rahul
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul believes that having a home advantage has helped the team. He lauded the young bowling unit for adapting and sticking really well to their roles, adding that bowlers came through the ranks over the last couple of years.
"We'll take the win, I am not going to make too much out of it (on defending totals). For the young bowling unit we have, it helps when we bat first. They get an idea how the wicket is playing and they've also been adapting really well." Rahul said at the post-match presentation.
"It's a good record to have (defending all 160+ totals), but it's also where we've played. Having the home advantage helps.
"The bowlers have come through the ranks over the last couple of years. you have seen the same guys bowling in the last season as well., They have adjusted to their roles. Hopefully we can continue this." LSG skipper added.
Lucknow Giants began their IPL 2024 campaign with a defeat over Rajasthan Royals but bounced back in style to win earns three wins on the trot against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.