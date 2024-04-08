'Unbelievable Consistency In Defending Targets': Netizens Laud LSG Skipper KL Rahul's Captaincy Skills In IPL 2024 Clash vs GT

LSG Skipper KL Rahul | Credits: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul's captaincy skills were on display in his team's 33-run win over Gujarat Titans at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 7.

After posting a total of 163/5 in 20 overs, thanks to Marcus Stoinis's valiant knock of 58 backed by Nicholas Pooran's 42, LSG managed to bundle out GT for 130 in 18.5 overs. Yash Thakur was the star bowler for the visitors as he picked his maiden fifer in IPL and registered the figures of 5/30 with an economy rate of 7.80 in 3.5 overs.

With a win over Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants completed a hat-trick of victories in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. However, KL Rahul's captaincy skills during the clash against GT didn't go unnoticed.

2️⃣nd win at home 👌

3️⃣rd win on the trot 👌



A superb performance from Lucknow Super Giants takes them to No. 3 in the points table 👏👏



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/P0VeELamEt#TATAIPL | #LSGvGT pic.twitter.com/w2nCs5XrwT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2024

KL Rahul didn't have a good outing with the bat as he scored 33 off 31 balls at a strike rate of 106.45. But, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper used his brain well to keep Gujarat Titans batters under pressure by rotating the bowlers while defending 163-run total.

He brought Yash Thakur into attack to provide a breakthrough by dismissing GT skipper Shubman Gill. In the 15th over, Thakur achieved the double-wicket maiden over, further putting pressure on Gujarat Titans.

KL Rahul's exceptional bowlers' rotation received massive praise. Moreover, for the third successive time in IPL 2024, LSG managed to defend the totals of 160. In the last 11 matches, Lucknow Super Giants defended the 160+ totals under the leadership of KL Rahul.

Netizens heaped a massive praise for KL Rahul for his consistent ability to captain LSG while defending the totals of 160+. Many hailed the LSG skipper as the best captain when it comes to defending the total in IPL.

Here's how netizens reacted to KL Rahul's captaincy skills

How does KL Rahul do this again and again as captain 🤷‍♂️ unbelievable consistency in defending targets #IPL2024 — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (Modi Ka Parivar) (@doddaganesha) April 7, 2024

CAPTAIN KL RAHUL REIGNS SUPREME...!!!! ⭐



- He's won 10 matches out of 11 while defending 160+ totals in the IPL for LSG. 👏 pic.twitter.com/O6g6BKQ6Ls — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 7, 2024

KL Rahul has been one of the best captains in the IPL while defending the total. 🫡pic.twitter.com/9WhKztX4A9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 7, 2024

- Defended 199 runs vs PBKS.

- Defended 181 runs vs RCB.

- Defended 163 runs vs GT.



Captain KL Rahul & his boys have been phenomenal - Lucknow Defending Giants. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/7LDcgflcBM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 7, 2024

We all thought, KL Rahul is preparing for the Wicket keeper slot for WC but he goes one step ahead starts aiming for the Captaincy slot 😅



He has won 10/11 matches while defending 160 plus for LSG in the IPL.



Need to appreciate his Captaincy Skills.pic.twitter.com/CilFz1EruF — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) April 7, 2024

If defending low total is an art then captain KL Rahul is the artist...!!!



Well played super giants, ADAB SE HARA DIYA. pic.twitter.com/97RsdehHYh — Juman Sarma (@cool_rahulfan) April 7, 2024

CAPTAIN, CLASS KL RAHUL...!!!!!



- His Captaincy is Top notch. The way he reads the situation and batting first at the toss time and the way he managed his young players and bowlers is amazing and the way he defend totals is Incridible.



- Take a bow, KL. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4YUgApUihl — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 7, 2024

KL Rahul gets all the credit for not giving up. Coaxed and used his bowlers, getting them to go for wickets. GT will regret this loss in the ultimate race#LSGvGT — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 7, 2024

Third straight win for LSG 💙😍🫶 KLRahul, your brilliant tactics were successful. In the rotating bowling lineup, you were perfect. During the game, we saw excellent teamwork 💪🔥🔥

Play in the same manner as before! Much success to you and your team! 💙#KLRahul ll #LSGvGT pic.twitter.com/L9uFCHtZk8 — Pawan kumar (@Pawanar02106943) April 7, 2024

'Having home advantage helps': LSG skipper Kl Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul believes that having a home advantage has helped the team. He lauded the young bowling unit for adapting and sticking really well to their roles, adding that bowlers came through the ranks over the last couple of years.

"We'll take the win, I am not going to make too much out of it (on defending totals). For the young bowling unit we have, it helps when we bat first. They get an idea how the wicket is playing and they've also been adapting really well." Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

"It's a good record to have (defending all 160+ totals), but it's also where we've played. Having the home advantage helps.

"The bowlers have come through the ranks over the last couple of years. you have seen the same guys bowling in the last season as well., They have adjusted to their roles. Hopefully we can continue this." LSG skipper added.

Lucknow Giants began their IPL 2024 campaign with a defeat over Rajasthan Royals but bounced back in style to win earns three wins on the trot against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.