Arsenal sacks Unai Emery

Arsenal on Friday sacked manager Unai Emery after the team lost their way 2-1 against Germans Eintracht Frankfurt.

Taking to Twitter the team issued a statement regarding the same.

"” The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required," Kroenke explained.

The team has asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach.

"The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete," Kroenke said.