Arsenal sacks Unai Emery

Arsenal on Friday sacked manager Unai Emery after the team lost their way 2-1 against Germans Eintracht Frankfurt.
Taking to Twitter the team issued a statement regarding the same.
"” The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required," Kroenke explained.
The team has asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach.
"The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete," Kroenke said.
Earlier, after losing the match Emery, upon being asked whether he’s concerned about losing his job said, "I am thinking first about analysing the game over 90 minutes. Today we improved some things, but it wasn’t enough."
Asked if he accepted or identified the mistakes made by himself in recent results he added, "Yes. I can understand the criticism about the team, about me. We are not in a good moment and also as a coach, I had that moment also in my career."
Since taking charge of Arsenal for the first time in August 2018, Unai Emery has won 88 points in the Premier League – the same tally as rivals Spurs.
Arsenal have conceded 70 Premier League goals under Unai Emery – more than any other ‘big six’ club in the Premier League since the start of 2018-19.
Under Emery, Arsenal won 43 games out of 78, drew 16 and lost 19. Emery took Arsenal to Europa League finals last season against rivals Chelsea where they lost 4-1.
