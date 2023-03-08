Umesh Yadav & wife Tanya announce birth of 2nd daughter ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad

e-Paper Get App
Indian pacer Umesh Yadav took to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter ahead of the fourth test in Ahmedabad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya have been blessed with a baby girl. Umesh, who is part of the Indian team for the ongoing Border Gavaskar series against Australia, took to Twitter to announce the birth of his baby girl. Coincidentally, the last time, Umesh had baby news to share was in 2021, also during a series against Australia when the Indian team traveled down under.

Umesh played in India's third Test loss to Australia at Indore. In Australia's first innings, the right-arm pacer bowled a brilliant spell of reverse swing, sparking the visitors' collapse. Umesh and Ravichandran Ashwin bowled in tandem as the visitors lost six wickets for 12 runs.

India takes on Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, in the fourth Test on March 9. Having qualified for the World Test Championship, the visitors will look to carry on the momentum and draw the series.

India on the other hand will need to defeat Australia to seal their place in the WTC final. A loss in the final Test will leave the hosts relying on the result between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

The Test in Ahmedabad will be watched by the heads of both countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese. The crucial Test promises to be a spectacle, as 100,000 fans are expected to attend the grand sporting event.

