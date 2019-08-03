Ultimate Table Tennis: Archana Kamath saves day for Goa

New Delhi: Goa Challengers came away unscathed in a bruising battle against Dabang Delhi, scoring a tense 8-7 victory in the Ultimate Table Tennis here on Friday evening.

Amalraj Anthony picked up two unexpected points in the first men’s singles, leaving the stage for young Archana Kamath to rally the team in the final clash of the day.

In an engrossing clash with a valiant Krittwika Sinha Roy, the reverse women’s singles, Archana played like a pro to win 2-1. Archana stayed ahead in the final set too at every step, thwarting Krittwika’s efforts to unsettle her and winning 11-8.

Delhi’s fall began with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, the highest-ranked men's player in the tournament at World No. 30, unexpectedly losing to Spain’s Alvaro Robles 1-2 in the reverse men’s singles.