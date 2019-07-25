Ultimate Table Tennis 2019: Dabang Delhi take on Puneri Paltan in opener

New Delhi: The third edition of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is set for a grand beginning, with defending champions Dabang Delhi TTC clashing with Puneri Paltan TT in a high-voltage opening encounter here on Thursday.
India’s top players and a number of foreign stars will battle it out over the next three weeks with an eye on the cash purse of Rs 2 crore, with the winners taking home a cool Rs 75 lakh.
Sathiyan G. (Dabang Delhi), Manika Batra (RP-SG Mavericks Kolkata), Sharath Kamal (Chennai Lions) and Harmeet Desai (Puneri Paltan) will hope to play the key roles in a rejigged format that places the onus on Indian players. UTT is enriched with the presence of World No. 8 Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei (Goa Challengers) and World No. 12 Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong (U Mumba TT) among the women and Chinese Taipei’s Chuang Chih-Yuan (Puneri Paltan), Kirill Gerassimenko (U Mumba TT) and Benedikt Duda (RP-SG Mavericks Kolkata) among men.
Among the six teams in the fray, three of them (Puneri Paltan TT, Chennai Lions and U Mumba TT) will be making their debut while Goa Challengers have rechristened themselves.
In the opening match, Sathiyan-led Delhi will go all out to begin their title defence when they take on Puneri Paltan that boast of the recently-concluded Commonwealth TT gold medalists Harmeet Desai and Ayhika Mukherjee.
Also for the first time, the UTT will adopt the city-based league culture, with all six teams from different cities. The league will be played on a round-robin cum knockout format, with the semis on August 9 and 10 and the final on August 11.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)