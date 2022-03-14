Ukraine football legend Sergei Rebrov fears for his parents' lives as they hide underground from Russian shells in Kyiv

Ukraine football legend Sergei Rebrov fears for the lives of his parents, who are trapped in the country's capital Kyiv, sheltering underground to escape Russian bombardment.

The ex Tottenham Hotspur striker plans to return to his homeland and 'fight for freedom' after the Russian invasion.

The former player, who also had a season at West Ham United, has told The Mirror, how his mum and dad are struggling to survive in the besieged city and he is speaking to them on the phone every day, when they pray together.

'My parents are in Kyiv; they are in their advanced years,' said the former striker. 'My father has health problems. Each day they have to go to bomb shelters underground, like everyone else. I call them every day and we pray together. Hope that all this will soon be over.'

Rebrov is seeing out his commitment to his club, Al Ain, where he is head coach.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 04:14 PM IST