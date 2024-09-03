Ugandan Olympic Athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Set On Fire By Boyfriend, Leaving Her With 75% Burns: Report

In a shocking turn of events, a Ugandan athlete, who participated in the Paris 2024 Olympics, finds herself in critical condition after her boyfriend reportedly set her on fire in Kenya. According to media reports, distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei, the 33-year-old, has suffered over 75 per cent burns on her body.

As per media publications, Cheptegei's boyfriend had doused her with gasoline before setting her on fire at her home in Trans Nzoia County on September 1st in Western Kenya. The move to douse her with gasoline by the boyfriend Dickson Ndiema had occurred during their fight. With Ndiema also suffering some burns, both were taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, situated nearby for specialized treatment.

Mwanariadha achomwa



Rebecca Cheptegei amelazwa hospitali ya MTRH

Anadaiwa kuchomwa na mpenziwe wa zamani



Madaktari wanasema majeraha aliyopata ni 80%

Familia inadai haki huku mshukiwa pia akichomeka#CitizenNipashe@mwanahamisi254 pic.twitter.com/Ipc3FNEh8K — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 3, 2024

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander, Jeremiah ole Kosiom told BBC the below:

"The couple were heard quarreling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her."

Rebecca Cheptegei finished 44th in the marathon in the Olympics:

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old didn't have an impressive outing in the Olympics, finishing 44th in the Marathon at the Olympics in August. Cheptegei had moved across border from Uganda to Trans Nzoia County to train efficiently.

Cheptegei made an entry into the Olympics after bagging gold at at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships two years ago. As per various media reports, the cops are investigating more into the above incident.