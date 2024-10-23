 UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Register Comeback Win Over Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal & Aston Villa Secure Crucial Win; Check Other Results
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsUEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Register Comeback Win Over Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal & Aston Villa Secure Crucial Win; Check Other Results

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Register Comeback Win Over Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal & Aston Villa Secure Crucial Win; Check Other Results

Juventus were stunned by Stuttgart at home, while PSG vs PSV match ended in 1-1 draw

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

After losing to french side Lille in in the previous match, Real Madrid produced a superb second half display to register 5-2 comeback win over Borussia Dortmund. The match was a repeat of last season’s final. Vinicius Jr was the star for defending champions by netting a hat trick.

Madrid themselves two goals down early in the match with Donyell Malen and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens scoring for Dortmund. However the second half was a completely different affair as Madrid scored two quick goals of their own on the hour mark. Three goals in the final 10 minutes from Vinicius sealed a comfortable victory for Los Blancos.

Arsenal and Aston Villa secure vital wins

Arsenal scrapped to 1-0 win at home to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, thanks to an own goal from the visitors’ goalkeeper. Dmytro Riznyk could only grasp at thin air after Gabriel Martinelli cut in from the left and struck the ball against the near post before it rebounded off the goalkeeper and crossed the line.

FPJ Shorts
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Register Comeback Win Over Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal & Aston Villa Secure Crucial Win; Check Other Results
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Register Comeback Win Over Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal & Aston Villa Secure Crucial Win; Check Other Results
CLAT 2025 Application Correction Window Opens: Deadline To Edit Forms Until October 25
CLAT 2025 Application Correction Window Opens: Deadline To Edit Forms Until October 25
Pune Shocker: Pet Dog Allegedly Beaten, Hanged To Death By Owner In Pirangut
Pune Shocker: Pet Dog Allegedly Beaten, Hanged To Death By Owner In Pirangut
IMF's View: The Global Fight Against High Inflation Is 'Almost Won'
IMF's View: The Global Fight Against High Inflation Is 'Almost Won'

Aston Villa are currently flying in the CHampions League after 2-0 win over IItalian side Bologna. John McGinn opened the scoring at Villa Park 10 minutes after the interval, and Jhon Duran wrapped up the points in the 64th minute

Other Results

Juventus vs Stuttgart

Juventus lost to Stuttgart 1-0 at home after captain Danilo was given marching orders. El Bilal Toure goal was enough for Stuttgart to claim all three points.

PSG vs PSV

Paris Saint Germain were forced to come from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against PSV. PSG defender Achraf Hakimi canceled Noa Lang goal against the run of play in the first half in the 55th minute as both teams shared points

AC Milan vs Club Brugge

AC Milan won their first match in the competition this season as they saw off Belgian side Club Brugge 3-1 at the San Siro. Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders scored a brace, while Christian Pulisic scored the goal in the 34th minute from a corner kick.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Register Comeback Win Over Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal & Aston...

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Register Comeback Win Over Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal & Aston...

'Virat Bhai Ko Bhi Bolna': Rohit Sharma's Interaction With Fan In Pune Goes Viral After Team India...

'Virat Bhai Ko Bhi Bolna': Rohit Sharma's Interaction With Fan In Pune Goes Viral After Team India...

Video: ‘Aamir Khan Made ₹2000 Crore From Dangal But Gave Only ₹1 Crore To Our Family’,...

Video: ‘Aamir Khan Made ₹2000 Crore From Dangal But Gave Only ₹1 Crore To Our Family’,...

Video: Jason Gillespie Seen Picking Up Water Bottles After Training Session In Rawalpindi Ahead Of...

Video: Jason Gillespie Seen Picking Up Water Bottles After Training Session In Rawalpindi Ahead Of...

'No Concerns About KL': Ryan Ten Doeschate Defends Struggling Team India Batter Ahead Of 2nd Test vs...

'No Concerns About KL': Ryan Ten Doeschate Defends Struggling Team India Batter Ahead Of 2nd Test vs...