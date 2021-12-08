UEFA Champions League: Messi, Mbappe score two goals each as PSG ease past Club Bruges

Lylian Mbappe became the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals as Paris St-Germain rounded off Group A with a win over Club Bruges.

PSG were already guaranteed a spot in the knockout stage in second place behind Manchester City, while the defeat means Bruges finished bottom.

Mbappe started in style, scoring twice in quick succession for the home side.

His first came after 72 seconds, firing into the bottom corner, before the France World Cup winner volleyed in from Angel di Maria's clipped pass soon after.

That took him to 31 goals in Europe's elite competition, passing the 30-goal landmark at the age of 22 years and 352 days to surpass Messi, who was 23 years and 131 days when he reached that target.

Lionel Messi also scored twice either side of a Bruges consolation.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 09:09 AM IST