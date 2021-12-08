UEFA Champions League: Liverpool defeat AC Milan, RB Leipzig shock Premier League giants Man City

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi helped Liverpool defeat AC Milan in Group B of the UEFA Champions League here at San Siro.

Liverpool defeated AC Milan 2-1 to move to the first place in Group B of the Champions League. The only goal for AC Milan came through Fikayo Tomori.

Manchester City suffered a 1-2 defeat against RB Leipzig, however, the Premier League club is still in the top position in Group A.

In other matches, Borussia Dortmund thrashed Besiktas 5-0 while Real Madrid defeated Inter Milan 2-0.

Ajax defeated Sporting FC 4-2 while Atletico Madrid outclassed Porto 3-1.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 08:51 AM IST