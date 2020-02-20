UEFA Champions League: Injury-hit Spurs fall to RB Leipzig, Atalanta thrash Valencia 4-1 at home

In the Champions League round-of-16 fixture, an injury-hit Spurs slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to RB Leipzig. Meanwhile, Serie A side Atlanta thrashed Valencia 4-1 at home.

Spurs could be without the talismanic duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for the rest of the season through injury and looked toothless against the Bundesliga contenders.

"We are in a very difficult situation," said Mourinho. "What worries me is this is going to be the situation until the end of the season."