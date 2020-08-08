UEFA Champions League highlights: Barcelona secure quarter-final berth after win against Napoli - check out key stats from the game

Barcelona have secured a quarter final berth in the Champions League after a 3-1 (aggregate 4-2) victory against Napoli on Saturday at Camp Nou.

Clement Lenglet, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scripted their names on the scoresheet for Barcelona while Lorenzo Insigne scored for Napoli.

It took just 10 minutes for Barcelona to take the lead as Lenglet converted a corner set piece. Soon after, Messi doubled the lead as he put the ball past David Ospina after a brilliant dribble through a series of defenders.

Messi's second goal did not count as it was ruled out due to handball. Just before the halftime whistle, Messi won a penalty which was converted by Suarez. Minutes later, Barcelona conceded a penalty and Insigne stepped up to give Napoli some hope.

Watch the highlights below: