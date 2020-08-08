UEFA Champions League highlights: Barcelona secure quarter-final berth after win against Napoli - check out key stats from the game

Barcelona have secured a quarter final berth in the Champions League after a 3-1 (aggregate 4-2) victory against Napoli on Saturday at Camp Nou.
Clement Lenglet, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scripted their names on the scoresheet for Barcelona while Lorenzo Insigne scored for Napoli.
It took just 10 minutes for Barcelona to take the lead as Lenglet converted a corner set piece. Soon after, Messi doubled the lead as he put the ball past David Ospina after a brilliant dribble through a series of defenders.
Messi's second goal did not count as it was ruled out due to handball. Just before the halftime whistle, Messi won a penalty which was converted by Suarez. Minutes later, Barcelona conceded a penalty and Insigne stepped up to give Napoli some hope.
Watch the highlights below:
Key stats from the game:
Barcelona are unbeaten in a record 36 Champions League home matches (W32 D4).
Messi has taken his Champions League goal tally to 115 goals in 142 games.
Messi has scored 20 goals in Barcelona's last 12 Champions League matches at Camp Nou.
Messi has 27 goals in 30 UCL round of 16 games. No player has scored more in history.
Insigne is the first Italian player ever to score at least one goal at the Bernabéu (vs Real Madrid) & at Camp Nou (vs Barcelona)
Barcelona will now face Bayern Munich in the quarter finals on Friday, August 14 at Estadio da Luz. The German side defeated Chelsea 4-1 (aggregate 7-1) in the second-leg fixture on Saturday at the Allianz Arena.
