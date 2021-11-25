e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:57 AM IST

UEFA Champions League: Gabriel Jesus' late strike helps Man City beat PSG 2-1

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe put PSG in front but Manchester City fought back to secure top spot
FPJ Web Desk
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (R) celebrates with teammates Bernardo Silva (L) and Joao Cancelo (C) after scoring the winner against PSG on Wednesday | Photo: AFP

Manchester City came back to beat Paris St-Germain and secure qualification for the Champions League last 16. With the win, they’ve sealed their spot as Group A winners.

City's outstanding display reaped the reward it deserved, as they showed character as well as class after Kylian Mbappe swept PSG into a 50th-minute lead.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, heavily linked with Manchester United following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, was left disappointed as City hit back in style to turn the game around.

Raheem Sterling struck to level the scoreboard in the 63rd minute before substitute Gabriel Jesus wrapped up the game by converting from close range 14 minutes from time.

Despite the loss, Paris Saint-Germain have booked their place in the knockout stages following Club Brugge's defeat at the hands of already out of the race RB Leipzig.

Manchester City will next lock horns with RB Leipzig on December 7 while PSG will face Club Brugge on the same day in the Champions League.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:57 AM IST
