UEFA Champions League: Find out who has scored the most goals and provided the most assists this season

Robert Lewandowski has overtaken Sébastien Haller at the top of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League scoring charts.

Haller was only the second player to register in all six group games after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017/18. Haller ﻿had already become the first player to score four times on his Champions League debut since Marco van Basten during Ajax's 5-1 victory at Sporting CP.

Yet Lewandowski, who recorded nine in Bayern's first five games, took over as the competition's top scorer with a hat-trick in the round of 16 second leg against Salzburg, taking his tally to 12.

2021/22 UEFA Champions League top scorers

12 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

11 Sébastien Haller (Ajax)

8 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

7 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Leroy Sané (Bayern)

5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Lionel Messi (PSG), Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

Most assists in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

7 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

6 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

5 Antony (Ajax)

4 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

Combine goals and assists this season

15 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

12 Sébastien Haller (Ajax)

12 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

9 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

8 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

7 Antony (Ajax), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

6 Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Duván Zapata (Atalanta), Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal), Thomas Müller (Bayern)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:29 PM IST