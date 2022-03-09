UEFA Champions League: Find out who has scored the most goals and provided the most assists this season

Robert Lewandowski has overtaken Sébastien Haller at the top of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League scoring charts.
Haller was only the second player to register in all six group games after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017/18. Haller had already become the first player to score four times on his Champions League debut since Marco van Basten during Ajax's 5-1 victory at Sporting CP.
Yet Lewandowski, who recorded nine in Bayern's first five games, took over as the competition's top scorer with a hat-trick in the round of 16 second leg against Salzburg, taking his tally to 12.
2021/22 UEFA Champions League top scorers
12 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)
11 Sébastien Haller (Ajax)
8 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
7 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)
6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Leroy Sané (Bayern)
5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Lionel Messi (PSG), Kylian Mbappé (PSG)
Most assists in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League
7 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
6 Leroy Sané (Bayern)
5 Antony (Ajax)
4 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)
Combine goals and assists this season
15 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)
12 Sébastien Haller (Ajax)
12 Leroy Sané (Bayern)
9 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)
8 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
7 Antony (Ajax), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)
6 Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Duván Zapata (Atalanta), Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal), Thomas Müller (Bayern)
